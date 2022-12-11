Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of O.W. Curry Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:28 a.m. Saturday in the area of Illinois Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Nina Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 4:23 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Azalea Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Moose Ridge Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Settlers Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Monroe Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Lu Circle.
An assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:22 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Brookway Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 4:49 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Elms Road and Rainlily Street.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Scott and White Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Latigo Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Valencia Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Gateway Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a daily crime bulletin on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a crime summary report on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated at 5:22 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:59 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:36 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday on Park Lane.
A missing person was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.