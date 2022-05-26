On Thursday, the donated canned goods rode in a Nyle Maxwell 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie from the showroom to the center at 210 N. 16th St.
Visitors to the 75th Annual Rodeo brought canned goods to swap for an entry ticket. Four cans for every ticket, but most people brought more. Some brought canned goods and still paid for a ticket, officials said.
“In the 20 years we have been doing this ticket-swap, our community has been generous to donate from their own pantries,” said Mike Adamson, rodeo committee co-chair. “And we thank everyone who participated.”
Nyle Maxwell, title sponsor and underwriter of the event, promoted ticket sales and food donations at its a local dealership at 3602 E. Central Texas Expressway during the weeks prior to the event.
“The family of Nyle Maxwell is committed to our local community,” said General Manager Brent Rayfield. “We enjoy any opportunity to work with local charities and groups to assist where needed. Everybody loves rodeo and the excitement it brings with it.”
Food Care Center Executive Director Raymond Cockrell was on hand to thank the group for the hefty, 3-ton donation of food.
“Today’s 6,000 pound donation is more than twice the amount donated last year and the largest donation made from Rodeo Killeen patrons thus far,” Cockrell said.
Cockrell said food center distributed 2.6 million pounds of goods to 90,000 people last year. Twenty percent of those were to military families, 20% were to seniors 55 and older and 20% were children.
