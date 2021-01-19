Three people have filed to run for one Harker Heights City Council seat as of Tuesday.
The City of Harker Heights will be holding an election May 1 to elect councilmembers to the Place 2 and Place 5 seats currently occupied by Michael Blomquist and Jody Nicholas, respectively.
Nicholas is term-limited and therefore unable to run for re-election, per the city charter.
Vitalis Dubininkas filed an application to run for the Place 5 seat on Friday.
Harker Heights received two additional applications Tuesday, from Jeffrey Harris and Stacey Wilson, for the same Place 5 seat.
Filing for a place on the ballot ends on Feb. 12. For more information on the Harker Heights election, go to https://bit.ly/3qNGMyD.
