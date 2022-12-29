More than three weeks have passed since flames engulfed the rear of an historic building in downtown Killeen, and officials have still not been able to determine a cause for the fire.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said this week the investigation into the fire that damaged a train depot building built in 1913 is continuing, but so far, no cause has been determined.
In an initial release on the night of the Dec. 6 fire, city officials said the blaze “appears to have originated in one of the seven portable toilets behind the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and spread to the building, just before 7 p.m. There were no injuries.”
However, since that release, officials have reveled nothing on what or who may be behind the mysterious fire.
The Herald asked Kubinski if it could be arson. Here is how he replied:
“When it relates to official rulings for the cause of a fire there are four categories: 1) Accidental (improperly discarded smoking materials, cooking, unattended candles, etc.); 2) Incendiary (intentionally or admittedly set); 3) Undetermined; and 4) Natural Causes (Lightning, Earthquake, etc.),” the fire chief said in an email. “Arson determinations do not come into play until the cause of ‘incendiary’ is determined by an investigator. But, not all incendiary fires result in an arson determination. For example, a person may light a fire in the middle of an abandoned mobile home to try to stay warm and the fire unexpectedly spreads to the flooring of the mobile home. The fire was intentionally or admittedly set (incendiary) but the reason did not meet the definitions set forth by law as arson.”
Kubinski said the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office “has not yet provided an official ruling as they are continuing their investigative process. There just isn’t enough information to determine.”
The old train depot building is used by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce as its main office. Chamber staff have been working remotely since the fire.
Several of the neighbors to the north of the depot building said they watched as the flames grew and recorded the fire’s progression.
Michael Lee at Primerica Investments on nearby Avenue D saw the fire from his office window.
“We were conducting a training session in our conference room at the back of the office,” Lee said. “All of a sudden people in the meeting said they saw flames. I got my phone out and began taking video.”
Lee said he saw the fire move from right to left across four portable toilets placed in back of the depot building. The fire eventually moved to the back porch of the building and up the exterior walls as firefighters arrived, he said.
“Someone must have called when they first noticed the fire, because it seemed like firefighters were there in no time,” Lee said.
Just down the street at Let’s Eat Texas, owner Josie McKinney was returning to the restaurant after being out on a catering job. As she pulled in she heard sirens and saw people milling around the sidewalk.
McKinney said Wednesday she thought the fire had done more damage that it appeared.
“It looked like the portable toilets had been pushed up against the porch, back a few feet from where they were placed for the downtown Christmas tree lighting service,” McKinney said.
The remains of the toilets were no longer behind the building on Wednesday. The back doors and several windows on the back of the building were seen boarded up and secured.
The wooden porch and metal railing all show where the fire burned with some intensity. Even the brick alleyway behind the depot appears to have sustained some minor damage.
The city, which owns the building, is expected to repair it.
