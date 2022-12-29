More than three weeks have passed since flames engulfed the rear of an historic building in downtown Killeen, and officials have still not been able to determine a cause for the fire.

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said this week the investigation into the fire that damaged a train depot building built in 1913 is continuing, but so far, no cause has been determined.

