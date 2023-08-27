A 30-acre fire on the border between Killeen and Harker Heights is out now, but resources are still on the scene as crews clear brush and put out hot spots off Roy Reynolds Drive.
After preliminary investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service, it appears the fire started near debris and brush behind a home on Jamie Drive in Harker Heights Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Officials say they can’t determine the exact cause, but due to the high temperatures and extremely dry conditions it could have been a discarded cigarette butt or a spark ignited by glass or some other reflective surface.
“It’s hard to be specific about a cause,” said Mayor Michael Blomquist on Sunday.
He spent over an hour with officials from the Forest Service walking the fire area and discussing possible causes.
“We are just lucky there wasn’t more wind,” Blomquist said.
He said he was told it was difficult to get ahead of this fire because of the dense brush and terrain behind the Open Air RV Park. At one time, embers from the fire landed atop a home there, but was quickly extinguished.
“We are lucky there was not more damage and that no one was injured,” Blomquist said.
The road between Roy J. Smith Drive and the Open Air RV Park was opened about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Blomquist.
“We had crews on the scene this morning, putting out hot spots and clearing some brush,” Harker Heights Fire Chief Shannon Stevens said Sunday morning. “I will be talking to Mayor Blomquist about what else is needed.”
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was also on hand Sunday as she spoke to Stevens and Texas Forest Service Resource Specialist Matthew Vogus about what happens next.
“We will probably be here most of the day, as needed,” Vogus said. “The fire is out, but we will stay as long as necessary.”
Stevens was a little cautious about the wind which was starting to increase at the site.
“It will depend on whether or not weather conditions make it necessary to stay and monitor the situation,” Stevens said.
Both Mayor Nash-King and Blomquist were updated on the fire and conditions in the neighborhoods surrounding the fire since it began. The two cities have an interlocal agreement to provide resources as needed to each other, in emergency situations like this.
During the middle of the fire fight Saturday a helicopter from the forest service made several drops to aid ground forces.
“We have a fairly active fire going on behind a mobile home park in north Killeen,” said Texas A&M Texas Forest Service public information officer Billy Perry about 5:30 p.m.
The Texas A&M Texas Forest Service was one of the local agencies responding to the conflagration.
“We have two task forces working on controlling the fire right now and a helicopter making water drops,” Perry said.
According to Perry, the Texas Forest Service received a call reporting the fire around 3 p.m., though the blaze had been burning prior to the call.
Around 5:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be centrally located within a 10-acre area north of Open Air RV Park, though officials were unable to pin down a more exact size estimate at the time.
“The flames threatened some structures in an RV park that was being evacuated,” Killeen city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a press release Saturday evening. “Voluntary evacuations are also in place.”
About 8:30 p.m. residents that had voluntarily evacuated were given the all-clear to return home.
