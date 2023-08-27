A 30-acre fire on the border between Killeen and Harker Heights is out now, but resources are still on the scene as crews clear brush and put out hot spots off Roy Reynolds Drive.

After preliminary investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service, it appears the fire started near debris and brush behind a home on Jamie Drive in Harker Heights Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Officials say they can’t determine the exact cause, but due to the high temperatures and extremely dry conditions it could have been a discarded cigarette butt or a spark ignited by glass or some other reflective surface.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

