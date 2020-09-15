Killeen-area residents could see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 88. Tuesday night will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 71.
Wednesday’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies and a high near 88. Wednesday night will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 70.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 87, low around 69. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Friday: High near 86, low around 67. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Saturday: High near 86, low around 65.
