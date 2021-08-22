COPPERAS COVE — What began as an interest from watching YouTube videos has turned into a real hobby for Kempner resident Greg “The Savage” Wilson. The 57-year-old will be going for his 71st food challenge win and third overall at Shipley Do-Nuts in Copperas Cove at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
In preparation for his next food challenge, Wilson, who is a professional competitive eater, will likely deprive himself of food for the next 24 hours.
He will attempt to consume more than 30 menu items from Shipley, including all filled doughnuts, all iced doughnuts and all pastries, minus the cake doughnuts and kolaches.
“As far as pastries, I can do about 7 or 8 pounds, and the kolaches would probably put me over the top,” Wilson said of not attempting to eat the kolaches and cake doughnuts.
The challenge is not so much something created by Shipley as it was created by Wilson, said Shipley manager Diana Gonzalez.
She said it can be gut-wrenching to watch if one is not used to seeing anything like that, but she enjoys watching his challenges, because she finds it interesting.
“I’m really excited for this one, though, because this is definitely the biggest one for us, I know that,” Gonzalez said.
Wilson has done a giant glazed doughnut challenge and a timed dozen glazed doughnut challenge at the Shipley in Cove.
As part of Major League Eating, Wilson said his doughnut challenge is partly for fun, but also partly as preparation for an upcoming sanctioned competition.
Wilson currently ranks No. 46 in the Major League Eating rankings.
Wilson has also taken to social media and documented his previous wins on YouTube. As of Wednesday afternoon, his YouTube channel has 645 subscribers.
Anyone interested in following his YouTube channel can find him by the name “SAVAGE EATING.”
Nathan’s Famous
The ultimate goal for Wilson is to do well enough in competitive eating to qualify for the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog-Eating Contest in New York.
“That’s one of the main reasons I upped with (Major League Eating),” Wilson said.
Spots in the competition are reserved for those who have a Major League Eating contract as well as those who have won a Nathan’s qualifying event, Wilson explained.
Anyone interested in watching Wilson’s food challenge attempt Tuesday can watch in-person at Shipley in Cove, 2301 E. Business Highway 190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.