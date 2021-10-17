Jimmy Towers had recently moved from his hometown San Antonio to serve as pastor of First Baptist Church of Killeen when the Oct. 16, 1991, shootings at Luby’s Cafeteria shoved the city into a worldwide spotlight.
It was midday and the Rev. Towers had been at a Rotary Club meeting at the hotel next door to Luby’s and was heading to a funeral when he saw a frantic swarm of people outside the cafeteria, now a Chinese food restaurant along Central Texas Expressway. He spotted one of his church members who was a Killeen police officer and asked what was going on.
“He said there was a shooting,” said Towers, now pastor at Lifeway Fellowship in Killeen. “I went immediately by my house to see if my wife was home — she was — because we ate lunch there sometimes.
“First Baptist Church was having a concert that night with a Christian gospel pianist — Dino Kartsonakis — and he was staying in the hotel. I called him to question whether we should continue with the concert in light of what was going on.
“He said he was looking out the window of his hotel room watching all the activity, and he would do whatever I thought was best, but he also said, ‘Do you know what the title of one of my latest (1989) albums is? Peace in the Midst of the Storm.’
“I said, ‘You come on.’”
Following an afternoon of contemplation and prayer in his office, and then the concert that evening, Towers and his wife went back to the scene of the shootings to see what they could do to help. He was pictured in newspapers all around the world several days later following an open house for meditation and prayer at his church that was attended by the late Texas Gov. Ann Richards.
“Her aide said the governor would like to be there, but she doesn’t want to speak. So the media was all around the building, and there was a designated pool photographer in the room. A pool photographer has to share his pictures with all the other media,” Towers said.
“The next day, there was a picture on the front page of newspapers all over the world of Ann Richards sitting next to me on the front row. She had a tear running down her cheek, and her aide sitting behind me had leaned over and said, ‘Pastor, how do we get the governor out of here without having to go through all that media?’
“The picture in the newspaper the next day was (captioned) ‘Pastor Jimmy Towers comforts Gov. Ann Richards.’ They didn’t see the aide, so they thought I was talking to her. One of the ironic things I remember.”
At the time, the Luby’s massacre was the worst mass murder in U.S. history with 23 people killed and another 27 wounded during a weekday lunchtime rush. Towers said the anniversary of that horrific day brings back lots of memories — some bad and some good. He thinks the 30-year-old nightmare has faded some over time for a lot of people, but he still thinks about it, especially around this time of year.
“There are friends of mine who still will not sit in a restaurant with their back to the door. We had a family in the church that when he (the gunman) drove his truck through the (cafeteria) window, he knocked their table over and they were hiding behind the table as he was shooting people. He leaned over their table and pointed the gun at her — 6 inches from her face and pulled the trigger (but) the gun jammed.
“In all those years since, she doesn’t close her eyes at night without hearing that click,” Towers said.
“It was a horrible event — some of the who died were people I knew — and yet it was also a time that people came together. They realized there are issues in life that we need to be prepared to deal with – spiritually and emotionally.
“People get mad at God about a lot of things. Of course, he’s big enough to handle it. I never once looked on it as something God had no control over, because he causes all things to work together for good for those who love him. There was a lot of good that came as a result of people putting their arms around each other.”
