Suzanna Gratia Hupp was enjoying a midweek lunch with her parents at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen when the unimaginable happened.
It was National Bosses’ Day that day — Oct. 16, 1991 — and so the already popular restaurant on Central Texas Expressway was especially crowded when a 35-year-old man from Belton suddenly crashed his Ford Ranger pickup through a large window in the front wall of the building, smashing into tables, chairs and startled diners.
The man then climbed out of the truck with a pair of 9mm semiautomatic pistols and started shooting.
“A friend of mine, Mark, who was the cafeteria manager, had joined us, and when we finished eating, he had gone to check on things in the kitchen,” said Hupp, who worked then as a chiropractor in Copperas Cove. “All of a sudden, this truck drove through the floor-to-ceiling window, knocked over a bunch of tables and bounced to a rest in the middle of the restaurant.
“He crashed through where we normally sat to eat. It was very busy that day, so we had to sit in a place that was unusual for us. We all thought it was an accident. I started to get up to help the people that he had knocked over.
“Then we heard shooting.”
Still stunned by the explosive crash, Hupp and her 71-year-old father, Al Gratia, turned their table up on its side and all three huddled behind it. She still could not quite comprehend what was going on, but the reality soon sunk in.
“What I tell people is, we heard gunshots — he was on the other side of the truck, which was maybe 15 feet from us — and my thought at the time was, it’s a robbery,” Hupp said.
“You have to realize this was the first mass shooting in many, many decades, so that was not the first thing that came to mind. I was waiting for him to say, ‘Everybody put your wallets on the table.’ A few more seconds passed, and I thought, ‘Maybe somebody important is in here, and this is a hit.’ Remember, I can’t see the guy from where I am.
“Then I saw him working his way around the front of the truck, and everybody in the restaurant at that point was pretty much down on the ground. I saw him take aim at one of them and then he very calmly walked to the next person, took aim, and shot. Just that fast.
“That’s when I realized, he’s just going to kill people.”
As terrified customers tried their best to hide, Hupp started to reach for her purse to retrieve a .38 revolver pistol she normally carried, but then remembered the weapon was out in her car in the parking lot.
“That was when my dad took my attention,” Hupp said. “He said, ‘I’ve got to do something; I’ve got to do something. He’s going to kill everybody in here.’
“He was just of that generation. He also was not the type to just sit there. I tried to stop him, but he broke loose from me. The guy — he had total control over the restaurant at that point — saw my dad coming and turned and shot him (in the chest).
“The good news, I guess, is that it made the guy change direction slightly and instead of continuing directly toward me, he went off to my left.”
About that time, as gunshots continued to ring out in the otherwise mostly silent room, someone broke out a large window in the back of the cafeteria and Hupp saw people get up and run that way to escape. She told her mother they had to make a break for it.
“We were kind of up in a front corner and we were blocked from any exits, mainly by the truck. Someone in the back of the restaurant broke out a window and I saw people getting out that way. I stood up and grabbed my mom and said, ‘C’mon, we’ve got to get out of here,’ and then I ran.
“I thought she followed me, but she turned around and went back to Dad.”
According to witnesses, Ursula Gratia crawled over to her mortally wounded husband and was soon confronted by the gunman, who shot her in the head at close range.
When she got outside, Hupp was wandering around in a daze until someone at the apartment complex behind Luby’s invited her upstairs.
“I was one of the last people to get out that back window, because I was up front,” she said. “I met my manager friend, who came out a side door, and he said, ‘I’m glad you’re OK.’
“That was also when I realized that mom had not followed me out.
“Everybody was running to the apartment complex that was behind Luby’s. My friend, Mark, pointed me in that direction and so I went over there. All the apartment complex people were on the phone to 911, and somebody waved me upstairs. I was kind of wandering around at that point, and I had several cuts from going through that back window.
“They gave me a wet washcloth, and I asked if I could use their phone. I called my brother and left a message for him, and I called my clinic and told them what was going on. Then I walked back down the stairs and at that point, the cops had a perimeter (set up) but the shooting was still continuing, so you’ve got to figure that’s 14-15 minutes or so.
“Now, he was not shooting at innocent people at that point. He had rabbited to a back bathroom alcove area and was exchanging gunfire with the cops.”
After being wounded in a shootout with Killeen police officers Ken Olson and Al Morris, the gunman fatally shot himself.
The horror was over, but the nightmares were still to come.
“Oh, yeah,” Hupp said. “You go over and over and over it, and you wonder, ‘What could I have done differently?’
“I’ll tell you, a lot of people bash the media, but they were actually kind of a blessing for me. We — my brother and sister and I — decided to talk to the reporters. We knew they had a job to do and if nobody was going to talk to them, how were they going to get the story right?
“So we decided to talk to them and in so doing … I guess it’s like a record. If you play it often enough, you don’t have the same emotional reaction. So it was cathartic for me. I was angry — angry at myself, because I felt like I had made a horrible, horrible, horrible decision to obey the stupid-ass (gun) law that resulted in people dying. If I had my gun in my purse, I could have done something.”
Hupp says the Luby’s tragedy solidified her already longstanding belief in the right to carry a gun. She became an outspoken national advocate of gun rights, particularly the right to carry a concealed weapon, and decided to run for the state Legislature. She won and served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1996 to 2007.
“Everybody thinks I passed the concealed carry bill, but the truth is we passed that the year before I got in (the Legislature). I would like to think I had a large hand in getting it passed, but I was actually not in the Legislature at that point.
“I’m not a hunter. I’m not into guns. I know that may sound funny, but I was never into guns. I understood the 2nd Amendment, and I did carry a gun. I think there’s this assumption … when I go speak places, these old guys will come up to me and say, ‘I’ve got this AR956, or whatever, and I don’t have a freakin’ clue what they’re talking about.
“I was a huge advocate before this, but it just really cemented my views, and of course it gave me a story to tell that the press would listen to.”
Now working as a special executive advisor to the Texas attorney general, Hupp says the experience changed her forever. She became more aware of her surroundings out in public and has tried to teach her children to be the same way.
“You never know when your number is up. We (she and her siblings) were all very fortunate. Our last conversations with our parents were good ones. There was love — I’ll just put it that way,” said Hupp, who wrote a book titled, ‘From Luby’s to the Legislature: One Woman’s Fight Against Gun Control.’
“I guess it really cemented in my head that you don’t know when something is going to happen. So, I do my level best to be aware of that.
“I have two grown boys now, in their 20s, and I try to tell everybody I love them when they leave. That’s not to say it’s perfection (and) that we sometimes don’t leave each other mad about something. But in the back of my mind, I know that you just don’t know when that airplane is going to land on your house.
“It changed me in that sense. When I was raising my boys, we would go into a theater or a restaurant — and I wouldn’t do this every single time, but often — and I’d say, ‘Close your eyes. Tell me where the exits are.’
“I did that with them a lot. I can’t be somewhere and if someone walks in that doesn’t look right … I was in an emergency room last night and a guy walked into the lobby, and my husband and I both whipped our heads around because he just didn’t look right. I don’t walk around paranoid, but I walk around very aware. Heightened awareness … and that’s not a bad thing,” Hupp said.
“That day floods back when I see a terrible shooting somewhere. I know what it feels like. I know what those people are going to go through, and that hurts.”
