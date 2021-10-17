The tragic Luby’s Cafeteria massacre in Killeen left survivors, residents, and city leaders hoping and praying such a senseless, murderous incident would never happen again in the United States.
“No community is, or could ever be, prepared for the tragedy which struck Killeen on October 16, 1991,” said a 1991 Herald thank-you-to-first-responders display ad from then-Mayor Major Blair and Killeen City Council. “Our hope and prayers are that a similar event will never again occur in any community.”
At the time, the Luby’s tragedy was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, however, that’s no longer the case.
In the three decades since George “JoJo” Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his blue Ford Ranger pickup through a plate glass window of Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen and murdered 23 Luby’s Cafeteria lunchtime diners on National Bosses Day, America has mourned 111 mass shootings, eight of those in Texas, in which 846 people were killed, according to a mass shooting database by nonprofit Mother Jones.
Two of those mass shootings occurred at Fort Hood, in 2009 and 2014, in which 16 people were killed in all.
In the decade prior to the Luby’s massacre, according to the mass shooting database, America had nine mass shootings, classified as an attack where three or more victims are killed in a public place.
Over the past 30 years, which has also seen an uptick in mass shootings — including those in Sutherland Springs, El Paso, and Santa Fe — Texas legislators have loosened restrictions on gun laws and made it easier to carry a gun publicly in the Lone Star State.
Former state representative and Luby’s survivor Suzanna Hupp, lost both of her parents in the Luby’s shooting. Hupp, who lobbies for looser gun control laws, said she would’ve been able to stop the shooter if Texas had allowed concealed carry in 1991. She had a handgun at the time, but left it in her vehicle because of the law at the time.
Oct. 16, 1991
Oct. 16, 1991, was a time when cellphones were an item of luxury, pay phones were the quickest, readily available means of communication, and mass shootings were far less common in the United States.
After Hennard drove his pickup into the cafeteria dining room at about 12:30 p.m., he reportedly exited the vehicle firing and yelling, “This is what Bell County has done to me!”
As diners crouched under tables for cover, Luby’s survivors said Hennard shouted “viperous women,” “I hope all the women are happy,” and “payback time,” as he executed 15 of his 23 victims, many of them women, at point-blank range.
In a matter of 12 minutes, circling the cafeteria dining room, the unemployed man fired a total of 80 rounds from two 9mm handguns — a Glock 17 and a Ruger P89 — killing 23 people and injuring more than 20 others before police arrived. After a brief battle with Killeen police officers and a Texas Department of Public Safety officer, Hennard shot himself in the head near the Luby’s women’s bathroom.
The scene outside Luby’s was broadcast on news networks across the nation and the world, as emergency responders promptly tended to the wounded outside the cafeteria. A Fort Hood U.S. Army helicopter landed on the access road of U.S. Highway 190 to evacuate the wounded to area hospitals. Military doctors at the time reportedly compared the carnage to scenes from a war zone. Hennard, who executed the massacre a day after his 35th birthday, was known as an angry, unemployed recluse who still lived in his mother's home, which happened to be for sale at the time.
The reason why Hennard chose that particular restaurant to carry out his murderous rage, 19 miles away from his hometown, is still unknown 30 years later.
After a series of memorials were held and nationwide media attention died down, Luby’s Cafeteria reopened five months after the shooting with a redesigned interior. The cafeteria remained open for nine years before closing. It is now a Chinese restaurant.
Once called the most deadly mass shooting in America, Luby’s has since been replaced by deadlier mass casualty events such as the 2017 concert shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, where 60 were killed and hundreds injured.
Legislation
Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards visited Killeen after the Luby’s shooting, talking with survivors, and paying homage to the dead during a memorial at Killeen Baptist Church. But some historians say her stance on guns, particularly a veto of a concealed carry bill after the Luby’s massacre, sealed her fate as a one-term governor in the gun-loving Lone Star State.
In April of 1993, Richards, reportedly concerned about the number of shooting deaths and with the support of seven metropolitan police chiefs behind her, vetoed a concealed carry bill that would allow the state’s residents to carry concealed handguns.
“The people of this state do not need to be reminded that weapons of violence produce death to innocent children and adults,” Richards was quoted in 1993 about the bill. “I am an avid hunter and believe strongly in the rights of individuals to own guns. That is not the question here. This legislation will only increase the level of violence on our streets. I have not talked to one law enforcement officer who supports this bill, and I cannot in good conscience ask them to patrol the streets of this state and face additional hazards that this bill will encourage. Frankly, the only outcome of the passage of this bill will be more people killed by gunfire.”
Richards was defeated in 1994 by former Gov. George W. Bush who then signed a 1995 law making it legal to carry concealed weapons in Texas.
In 2016, reportedly against the advice of some law enforcement agencies, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the state’s first “Open Carry” law which permits Texans to openly carry handguns in public as long as they have a permit.
In 2017, the rate of firearm deaths exceeded the rate of motor vehicle accident deaths for the first time in American history, according to a study into firearm injury and death trends by UC Davis Health.
Most recently, on Sept. 1, Texas’ “Constitutional Carry” law went into effect allowing most Texans the right to carry handguns in public without going through training or having to have a permit, something law enforcement groups said could further endanger officers.
The cost
Long after the physical scars from the Luby’s shooting healed, survivors reported mental scars remained.
Clinical psychologists from the University of North Texas published a study on Luby’s shooting survivors in 1992. Based on data obtained from 100 volunteers in the study, the UNT psychologists found “most of the people who witnessed the shooting developed post-traumatic stress disorder reaction.”
In addition to the psychological impact of mass shootings, the human toll of gun violence comes with a price tag, according to a 2019 U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.
The report, based on data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control, estimated gun violence costs the United States $229 billion a year - equivalent to 1.4% of GDP.
“Directly measurable costs include lost income and spending, employer costs, police and criminal justice responses and health care treatment,” according to the report. “Indirect costs include the reduced quality of life due to pain and suffering.”
In Texas, the annual cost of gun violence is $16.6 billion or $632 per resident, according to the 2019 report.
At the time, the report listed Texas as having the 27th highest gun death rate in the country.
The report concluded the gun violence epidemic is a national problem, but noted a key hurdle in the government’s ability to research such gun deaths.
“There are some likely determinants of the prevalence of gun violence, for example, the easy accessibility of firearms in some states,” the report states. “However, the lack of in-depth, long-term research — caused by the 1990 ban by Congress on federal funding for research on gun violence at the Centers for Disease Control — means that it is difficult to draw absolute conclusions about how to most effectively reduce the human and economic costs of gun violence.”
Thirty-one people have died in mass shootings so far this year, according to the mass shooting database.
Memorial
No Luby’s memorial events were planned this weekend that the Herald could find, but a granite memorial to the victims of the Luby’s massacre is open to the public. It is located behind the Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The names of the 23 Luby’s victims are:
Patricia Carney, 57, of Belton
Jimmie Caruthers, 48, of Austin
Kriemhild Davis, 62, of Killeen
Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43, of Fort Hood
Al Gratia, 71, of Copperas Cove
Ursula Gratia, 67, of Copperas Cove
Debra Gray, 33, of Copperas Cove
Dr. Michael Griffith, 48, of Copperas Cove
Venice Henehan, 70, of Metz, Missouri
Clodine Humphrey, 63, of Marlin
Sylvia King, 30, of Killeen
Zona Lynn, 45, of Marlin
Connie Peterson, 43, of Austin
Ruth Pujol, 36, of Copperas Cove
Su-Zann Rashott, 30, of San Antonio
John Romero Jr., 33, of Copperas Cove
Thomas Simmons, 55, of Killeen
Glen Arval Spivey, 44, of Harker Heights
Nancy Stansbury, 44, of Harker Heights
Olgica Taylor, 45, of Waco
James Welsh, 75, of Waco
Lula Welsh, 64, of Waco
Juanita Williams, 64, of Temple
