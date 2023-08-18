Fort Cavazos is reporting that its Directorate of Emergency Services crews have been fighting a 300-plus acre wildfire in the “permanent duded” area of the range since Thursday.
The smoke could be seen from Killeen on Friday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Fort Cavazos is reporting that its Directorate of Emergency Services crews have been fighting a 300-plus acre wildfire in the “permanent duded” area of the range since Thursday.
The smoke could be seen from Killeen on Friday afternoon.
Fort Cavazos officials are “monitoring the situation and conducting offensive and defensive efforts from the air to suppress and contain the fire as necessary,” according to the post’s Facebook page.
The fire is 30% contained, according to the fort’s DES Law Enforcement Division. An excess of black smoke can be seen, caused by ground targets, like non-usable shipping containers which have caught fire.
Thee fire does not currently pose an immediate threat to either life or property, the Facebook post reads, and there is no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.