Fort Cavazos Fire

Fort Cavazos officials were battling a 300-plus acre wildfire on Friday.

 Courtesy Photo | Screenshot

Fort Cavazos is reporting that its Directorate of Emergency Services crews have been fighting a 300-plus acre wildfire in the “permanent duded” area of the range since Thursday.

The smoke could be seen from Killeen on Friday afternoon.

