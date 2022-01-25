A new subdivision, set to include 333 housing units spread across 60 acres, may be on its way to south Killeen after it was favorably received at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
The development, which is owned by CP Summit Group, Lovers Wilson Mitchell Trust, Penelope McDonald and Ray Fread, is set to be located at the furthest bend on Clear Creek Road – roughly situated south of Prewitt Ranch Road and east of Clear Creek Road.
As of Tuesday, the development has not been platted, meaning that the general layout of the subdivision has not yet been set in stone.
This was a positive element for the City Council, which had raised concerns regarding the location of the development the week prior, with Councilman Michael Boyd expressing specific concern as to the entrance of the neighborhood which, on Clear Creek Road, was set to be simple “right in — right out;” something the councilman called “unacceptable.”
On Tuesday, however, the City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the development, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown voting in opposition. Brown stated that, because the Planned Use District application is set for review next week, it would be wise to consider both items at the same time.
Boyd said he looked forward to hearing how the development will incorporate the comprehensive plan next week, and said he was hopeful it would include additional green spaces for District 4, which currently has two parks.
Other requests
The City Council narrowly passed a request to rezone approximately 0.19 acres to accommodate a duplex. The property, which is located at 1301 E. Avenue G, is bounded by single-family homes on the east, three-plexes on the west, and similar housing on the north side.
According to Director of Planning Wallis Meshier, the city has so far received one letter in support of the change and one against. Additionally, the rear half of the property is located within a flood plain, Meshier said.
Resident Anca Neagu spoke against the development, saying that the residents against the development lived closer, and should therefore have more weight given to their request for denial.
The motion was approved in a vote of 4-3 with Council members Nina Cobb, Ken Wilkerson Rick Williams and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King voting in favor of the development. Council members Brown, Boyd and Jessica Gonzalez voted in opposition.
Finally, the City Council approved a request to extend business district zoning southward at 5500 E. Central Texas Expressway in a bid by Eakin Commercial Properties to maintain the consistency of a previously approved PUD.
Brown asked the City Council to deny the motion, saying that community members have previously “lost faith” in the council after petitioning unanimously against the original PUD.
The motion passed 6-1, with Brown in opposition.
Bond Issue
In an unrelated issue, the City Council approved the sale of a $24 million, revenue-supported bond issue. The $21.6 million principle bid was listed with a rating of AA-, and was sold to BOK Financial Securities, Inc., with a true interest rate of 2.112932%.
Dan Wagmiller, member of Specialized Public Finance, the city’s financial advisor, said that the bid turnout was “excellent.” According to the financier, a typical municipal bond rating will receive six to eight bids. Killeen’s bond received 12 bids, including bids from Raymond James, Huntington Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
What made Killeen’s bonds so attractive is its AA- rating on tax-supported bonds, a rating which Standard and Poor assigned earlier this year.
In its assessment, Killeen was described as having “strong fiscal policy,” Wagmiller said.
The bond is supported by the Street Maintenance Fee for the purposes of street repair and reconstruction, and is secured by the tax roll. This means that if the Street Maintenance Fee is unable to finance the bond’s debt issue, the tax roll will assume the cost.
This proved to be an obstacle for Brown, who voiced her opposition last Tuesday to using the tax roll to back a revenue-supported bond.
The motion to approve the bid passed 6-1, with Brown in opposition.
