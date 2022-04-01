A 34-year-old man died on Wednesday from an apparent medical condition while he was in police custody following a brief foot chase.
A preliminary autopsy report filed with a justice of the peace office in Killeen listed the man’s name as Christopher Laloni. The cause of death was pending, according to the report.
Toxicology and histology reports are pending, according to the report.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Friday KPD was not going to release the man’s name at the request of his family.
The man was reportedly fleeing from the scene of a domestic disturbance and KPD gave chase, Killeen police said in an earlier news release.
On Wednesday, KPD officers arrived at 7:40 a.m. to a residence in the 4200 block of Lake Road in Killeen in reference to a domestic disturbance, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect involved would possibly flee on foot,” the news release stated. “That is when officers observed the suspect running towards Rancier Avenue.”
Other officers in the area located the man in the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue near Gateway Food Mart and detained him, police said.
Shortly after the man was detained, he complained of a medical issue, police said.
Paramedics transported the man to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights, police said, where he was later pronounced deceased. Police have not said what the medical issue was, but the owner of Gateway Food Mart, who witnessed the arrest, said the man appeared to have a heart attack.
(1) comment
Very [sad] event.
May the deceased rest in peace.
May the deceased's [love]d ones find comfort in the arms of our Lord.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.