Gusty winds whipped up a grass fire late Thursday afternoon in south Killeen, requiring fast action by multiple units to get the flames under control in less than an hour.

“The sky looks surreal,” Kate Walker said as she watched the sunset through the smoke of the fire from her backyard. “We heard the sirens and saw the smoke. I’m just glad the firemen got here so soon.”

