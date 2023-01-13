Gusty winds whipped up a grass fire late Thursday afternoon in south Killeen, requiring fast action by multiple units to get the flames under control in less than an hour.
“The sky looks surreal,” Kate Walker said as she watched the sunset through the smoke of the fire from her backyard. “We heard the sirens and saw the smoke. I’m just glad the firemen got here so soon.”
Walker and others who live in an area surrounding what was once an empty field watched as flames consumed dry brush near a new residential development near Atlas Avenue and Hercules Avenue north of Stagecoach Road.
“The cause of the fire is unknown,” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said on Friday.
A news release reported that the call came in at 5;14 p.m. and burned through approximately 35 acres.
“No personnel or animals were injured. There were no evacuations. No property was damaged.”
Crews remained on the scene until 11 p.m. to continue clean-up efforts.
Eleven fire units responded, as well as nine police units, one member of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and one employee from the public works department.
