Killeen police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man after police found him shot early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane around 2 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting victim, police said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as Clint Demetri Jones, with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures attempted by officers were not successful and Jones was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. Saturday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
No arrests have been made, but police are investigating the death as a criminal homicide.
It is the 22nd criminal homicide this year and the third in as many days.
The incident is still under investigation.
