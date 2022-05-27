BELTON — The Killeen High School Class of 2022 stepped out of childhood into adulthood with a challenge to do more than hope and pray for the best — to take active steps to make the world a better place.
A total of 396 seniors graduated during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Bell County Expo Center.
In an invocation, senior class representative Jessica Ludwig said in prayer, “give us the strength to make a difference for the good.”
Salutatorian Brianna Fruik thanked family, friends and supporters associated with Killeen High School and the school district. She said she has attended KISD schools from the start, moving from Brookhaven Elementary to Rancier Middle School to KHS.
She recalled the innocence of youth, playing games at recess with some of the friends she was graduating with 12 years later.
“Today is a momentous occasion, but I can’t helpfeeling the weight of a heavy heart as we mourn the innocent children robbed of ever reaching this milestone,” Fruik said of the recent tragedy in Uvalde.
She went on to reference James 2:17 that says faith without works is dead. “Thoughts and prayers are useless if not backed by action,” she said.
The salutatorian urged her classmates to move beyond complacency. “After today, we are adults who must face the world head on. We must stand up and demand change, lest we be the reason that gun violence continues to plague our nation.”
“Every day we write the future,” she said, quoting “Believer’s Hymn for the Republic” by Amanda Gorman. “Together we sign it. Together we declare it, we share it.”
“I have never seen a graduating class with as much drive and potential as this class,” Fruik said. “Together, we can create a safer future for each other, for our younger siblings and for our own children.”
Class Valedictorian Alison Howe challenged her classmates to consider how they would incorporate what they have learned in four years of high school moving forward.
She praised the school’s faculty for preparing the class for the future and said the school fostered a community that allowed students to explore a wide range of options. “Some of my best memories came from high school athletics,” she said.
Howe named several teachers, coaches and club sponsors who influenced her and praised supportive friends and family members, asking her peers to express their gratitude with applause.
The past four years, she said, also brought hardship, through the pandemic that modified and eliminated some of the usual activities. The senior class also attended high school during a massive renovation project.
“Going back to my original question,” she said, “how will you apply these lessons? I hope we can look back on our time at Killeen High School and value what we’ve learned, the community we’ve built, and the will to fight through the toughest times.”
Following the awarding of diplomas, the new graduates formed the school’s traditional horseshoe-shaped senior circle, turned their tassels, sang the school song, and tossed their caps.
The horseshoe tradition, Principal Kara Trevino explained to the class prior to the ceremony, is a way for the school’s faculty and staff to wish the new graduates good luck and good fortune in the future.
