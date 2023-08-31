The Carlson Law Firm, headquartered in Killeen, has helped reached a resolution in the case against 3M Company concerning lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company.
The settlement announced this week — consisting of $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in 3M stock — will be made in payments that will run through 2029.
The legal action against 3M Company alleged that the dual-ended Combat Arms Earplugs provided to the U.S. military between 2003-2015 were flawed, causing hearing loss and tinnitus in many service members.
Carlson Law Firm attorney Ruth Rizkalla served on the Steering Committee that helped reach the $6.01 billion settlement.
“As a Veteran, it means a lot to myself and the service members on our team that our firm was able to aid in the fight to do what’s right for those harmed by 3M’s negligence,” said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. “This has been a long fight, but we’re glad to see it come to an end and our clients get the money they so deserve.”
As one of the largest Veteran-owned and operated law firms in the country, The Carlson Law Firm has been at the forefront of this legal battle, representing thousands of affected veterans and active-duty members in pursuing their claims — with several being from the Central Texas area, the firm said in a news release on Thursday.
Killeen-resident and retired Staff Sgt. Charles Partain served 31 years in the military. In 2019 he joined thousands of veterans nationwide suing the company and filing a local lawsuit with the Carlson Law Firm in Killeen. During his military career, Partain deployed two times to Iraq and one time to Afghanistan.
Like many other service members during 2003 and 2015, Partain was issued dual-ended Combat Arms earplugs. He got diagnosed with tinnitus and hearing loss after his second deployment to Iraq, he said.
In a Herald article from 2019, Partain described his condition.
“My tinnitus is so bad, I can’t even go out to a restaurant … without having to step out half way through the meal,” he said. “In my particular case, the VA is not even treating me for tinnitus but they give me hearing aids for the hearing loss.”
The settlement ensures that qualifying claimants who have suffered hearing damage while using the Combat Arms Earplugs during their service will be appropriately compensated, according to the release. In addition to individual compensation, 3M has committed to contributing to charities that aid veterans experiencing hearing loss or tinnitus.
“This is one of the largest settlements in history, and it speaks volumes about the importance of product safety, especially for our nation’s bravest,” said Carlson. “Our commitment to justice for our service members remains unshakable. We are proud to have played a role in bringing about this resolution.”
In an announcement earlier this week, 3M maintained that the agreement — which includes all claims in Florida’s multidistrict litigation, coordinated state court action in Minnesota, and potential future claims — was not an admission of liability.
“The products at issue in this litigation are safe and effective when used properly,” the company wrote. “3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation if certain agreed terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled.”
3M has previously tried to reduce exposure to the earplug litigation through bankruptcy court, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
