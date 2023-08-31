Lawsuit 1.jpg

A $6.01 billion settlement has been made with 3M Company over faulty earplugs used by the military.

 Courtesy image

The Carlson Law Firm, headquartered in Killeen, has helped reached a resolution in the case against 3M Company concerning lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company.

The settlement announced this week — consisting of $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in 3M stock — will be made in payments that will run through 2029.

