Col. Jeffrey Barta takes the flag of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment from Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, signifying that he has assumed command of the regiment during a ceremony at Fort Cavazos on Thursday.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
A soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment presents a bouquet of red roses to Alison Bradley, the wife of outgoing 3rd Cavalry Division commander Col. Kevin Bradley, at a change of command ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos Thursday.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
Col. Jeffrey Barta, left, Col. Kevin Bradley, and Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, troop the line and inspect the 3rd Cavalry Regiment for its readiness. Barta is the incoming commander of the regiment and succeeded Bradley. Richardson is commander of the 1st Cavalry Division.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
Col. Kevin Bradley, center, hands the flag of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, signifying he has relinquished command of the regiment. Succeeding Bradley is Col. Jeffrey Barta.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
Col. Jeffrey Barta, left, inspects the regimental saber of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment during a change of command ceremony at Fort Cavazos on Thursday. The saber is passed from outgoing commander to incoming commander. Barta succeeded Col. Kevin Bradley, center.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander of 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, looks toward the review deck at Cooper Field at Fort Cavazos toward Col. Jeffrey Barta, new commander of the regiment. All squadrons from the regiment do a "pass and review" of the new commander.
FORT CAVAZOS — In a dual-purpose ceremony at Cooper Field on Thursday, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment welcomed Col. Jeffrey Barta and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy as its new commander and senior enlisted advisor.
Barta takes the reins from Col. Kevin Bradley and becomes the 80th commander of the regiment, which falls under the command of the 1st Cavalry Division. McInroy assumes responsibility in succession of Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Dein as the 26th regimental command sergeant major. The history of the unit dates back to 1846.
Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, had nothing but praise for all the men coming and going.
For Barta and McInroy, they hit the ground running.
“Just as the first colonel (of the regiment) had less than a year to ready the Regiment of Mounted Riflemen for an operational deployment, so too does the 80th colonel and the 26th regimental command sergeant major have less than a year before the regiment is called to serve again overseas in the defense of our nation,” Richardson said. “This time next year, the Third Cavalry Regiment will have boots on the ground in Korea, assuring our allies and deterring our adversaries on the peninsula. Col. Barta is the right leader at the right time to lead this organization on the strategically critical mission.”
During his remarks, Barta called the crowd’s attention to the formation of seven squadrons on the parade field.
“Uniquely, this is one of a few united (formations) together under the same yellow standards and red and white guidons and the most powerful organization in our Army,” he said. “We live in turbulent times that we haven’t seen in decades. Other regimes threaten our way of life and values enshrined in our Constitution. But just as the predecessors before us, this formation is baptized in fire and blood and come out steel. They’re ready to meet the next challenge.”
During his remarks, Richardson said the regiment is ready to go anywhere because of the training and guidance it received under Bradley and Dein.
“These two war fighters have trained and prepared this outfit for combat,” Richardson said. “They led this regiment through a challenging training regimen that led them into and through a decisive National Training Center rotation where they honed their craft, built the team and came out steel.”
Early in his remarks, Bradley was quick to remind the regiment of their progress under his and Dein’s tutelage.
“Two and a half years ago, on a somber and dreary December day, we passed the colors in the shadow of our memorial — no speeches, no cake — but our words given to us 175 years earlier showed the path forward.” he said. “Brave Rifles, veterans, you have been baptized in fire and blood and come out steel. And out of this consuming fire, we chose to forge a new steel, a better version of this regiment, and committed to being Brave Rifles tough — great teammates who act with moral courage and attack with a lethal attitude.”
