FORT CAVAZOS — In a dual-purpose ceremony at Cooper Field on Thursday, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment welcomed Col. Jeffrey Barta and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy as its new commander and senior enlisted advisor.

Barta takes the reins from Col. Kevin Bradley and becomes the 80th commander of the regiment, which falls under the command of the 1st Cavalry Division. McInroy assumes responsibility in succession of Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Dein as the 26th regimental command sergeant major. The history of the unit dates back to 1846.

Change of Command 7.JPG

Col. Jeffrey Barta makes remarks Thursday at Fort Cavazos after taking command of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Change of Command 6.JPG

Col. Kevin Bradley, right, gives remarks Thursday at Cooper Field at Fort Cavazos as he relinquishes command of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to Col. Jeffrey Barta, left.

