Less than a month after Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs retired, two more high-ranking city staff officials have resigned.
Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Killeen Daily Herald obtained the resignation letters of Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich, with the latter’s last day scheduled for July 15 and Locke’s planned for July 22.
Aldrich has worked for the city for 19 years; Locke has been with the city for seven years.
Neither provided specific reasons for their resignations.
“Over the past seven years, there have been many great experiences and I especially appreciate the time working under your leadership,” Locke said in his letter. “I wish you and Team Killeen the very best and will do whatever possible to make this a smooth transition.”
In her resignation letter, Aldrich said the decision to did not come “lightly or easily.”
“It has been a privilege and an honor to work with the people in the city of Killeen. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that have been provided to me during my time here.”
According to the city, Locke’s annual salary is $155,339.18. Aldrich’s annual salary is $71,806.18.
Briggs’ annual salary was $170,568.11 when she left the city, officials said.
