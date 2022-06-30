FORT HOOD — In a dual ceremony Thursday morning, one brigade from the 1st Cavalry Division signified its readiness to deploy to Europe with the man selected to take them there. During the ceremony, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s leadership changed from Col. Justin Reese to Col. John Gilliam before Gilliam helped case the unit’s flag in preparation for deployment.
Gilliam took command of the brigade of about 4,000 soldiers and gave them some inspirational words during the ceremony Thursday morning.
“Thank you for what you’ve done to prepare for the upcoming deployment and thank you for all that you will do in the coming weeks as we head overseas,” he said. “And keeping with the hockey theme — as I’m a proud hockey dad — Herb Brooks (1980 U.S. men’s hockey team coach) said, ‘Great moments are formed of great opportunities.’ That opportunity awaits you in Europe. It’s your task — both individually and collectively — to create those great moments.
“Show your allies how lethal an armored brigade combat team and troop can be,” Gilliam said.
The Fort Hood brigade will replace 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Grafenwöhr, Germany.
Gilliam has served in the 1st Cavalry Division previously, serving in the division from 2004-2008.
His most recent assignment was as an Army senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.
Reese kept his remarks to his former troopers brief but thanked them for his time in the brigade.
“To the officers, NCOs and troopers of Greywolf, I am proud to have had the privilege to hunt with the pack,” he said. “You are really good at what you’re supposed to be good at. You are ready to do whatever the nation asks of you. Trust each other, have confidence in each other and never forget your sacred responsibility to each other.”
Reese is also headed to Germany where he will serve as the Commander of Operations Group at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels.
Army officials announced in May the brigade would be deploying as part of a regular scheduled rotation to Europe, where tensions remain high in NATO countries as war rages on between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine more than four months ago, and the U.S. and other NATO nations continue to provide Ukraine with ammunition and weapons in its defense.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will significantly expand its military presence in Europe, according to an Associated Press report.
“The United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security,” Biden said during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s annual leaders summit in Madrid, the AP reported.
The expanding U.S. military presence is still far short of its numbers during the Cold War, when roughly 300,000 American troops, on average, were stationed in the region. But it signals a renewed focus on European security. And the U.S. announcement is bolstered by other commitments made by allies on the continent, according to the AP.
