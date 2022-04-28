Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful discharge of firearm was was reported at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Robinett Road and Elms Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Alleeta Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bremser Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 10:11 a.m. in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
City warrant served for another agency was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday near Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Windmill Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Andover Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered drivers’ license was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Tenth Street.
Theft was reported at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West C Avenue.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Covey Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault, family violence was reported at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident was reported at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive, forgery of a government document, use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
72-hour parking violation was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display drivers license, expired registration, criminal mischief, public intoxication was reported at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Agency assist was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Miranda Avenue.
Arrest for theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Welfare check was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
Arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license.
Accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Business highway 190.
Possession of marijuana, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 12:25 p.m. .Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of old Georgetown Road.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cockrell Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northington Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance was reported at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South key Avenue.
Missing person was reported at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Brooks Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
