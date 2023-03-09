Tattoo.jpg

The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo will be in Killeen March 16-19 at the Civic and Conference Center.

 File photo

Ink Masters Tattoo will host the Spring Expo from March 16 through 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 S. W. S. Young Drive,

“There will be live tattooing all weekend by over 160 award-winning tattoo artists from around the world,” according to spokesman Raymond Hernandez with Ink Masters Tattoo.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.