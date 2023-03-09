Ink Masters Tattoo will host the Spring Expo from March 16 through 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 S. W. S. Young Drive,
“There will be live tattooing all weekend by over 160 award-winning tattoo artists from around the world,” according to spokesman Raymond Hernandez with Ink Masters Tattoo.
Artists will be available to help select designs that include realistic art to traditional designs.
There will be vendors with custom jewelry, chair massages, delicious food and other items, according to organizers.
Two free tattoos will be given away each day to lucky ticket holders. The free-tattoo raffle is free with an entrance pass for those aged 18 and up. Tickets are $20 per day or an all-weekend pass for $35. Tickets can be purchased at the doors during the event.
Winners for designs tattooed during the four-day event will be awarded all weekend.
