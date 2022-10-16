Tattoo artists filled the Killeen Convention and Civic Center once again this weekend with unique designs and lots of satisfied customers.
The annual Fall Tattoo Expo, hosted by Ink Masters, included live tattooing all weekend with artists who specialized in color and grey/black designs including realistic traditional and many over-the-top combinations.
Artists brought equipment and supplies, tables, tattoo designs and lots of photos of their award-winning work. Clients were seen throughout the conference center comparing designs, asking questions, receiving new ink or some were covering up old designs in customer chairs or on tables.
Painted Rose Tattoos in Cleburne is a joint venture between two good friends and fellow artists. Chanler Hobbs and Brian Batchelor were both hard at work Sunday on two very different clients.
“I came because his work is amazing,” said Kaitlyn Morrow of Dallas. She was sitting for Hobbs as he worked on her lower leg tat.
Fort Hood soldier Dustin Barbour of Alaska watched closely as Batchelor worked on his upper arm. The praying angel had a distinctly “soldier-like” appearance.
“My girlfriend, Kait, loves tattoos and this one will be a surprise,” Barbour said.
Hobbs took a first place plaque in the Small Black & Grey division Saturday. Friday he received a second-place plaque for a Cover-up Tat.
Ray Hernandez of Ink Masters is the organizer of these events and claims his associates are “mostly family and old friends.”
“Its like a reunion of sorts,” Hernandez said during the show in July. “These folks come with stories and photos of work they’ve done since we saw each other last.”
James Guzman and Mike Flores of Loose Canons in Killeen had stopped tattooing for a bit to have breakfast Sunday.
“We love coming to this show,” Guzman said.
“Ray (Hernandez) works hard to make sure everyone’s got what they need and able to work as much as they want to.”
The rest was well deserved since the shop could boast a first and second place plaque for Traditional Black & Grey and a first place Chest/Back Tat on Friday, courtesy of artist Roy McCrary.
Each day of the tour, artists entered their work in categories to be recognized at the end of the day. Some of the categories included Best Cover Up, Best Traditional (American), Best Neo-Traditional, Arm or Leg Piece, Chest or Back Piece, Most Unusual, Most Realistic, Best lettering, Best Geometric Design and Best of the Day. For entry into the last category, artists must have started and finished the tattoo at the show that same day.
Other categories include Black & Grey Color Fusion, Portrait, Large/Medium/Small Color, Large/Medium/Small Black and Grey Sunday, plaques were given in three categories, Best of the Day, Best of Show (Color) and Best of Show (Black and Grey). To be considered for either of the last two awards, tattoos must have been started and completed during the hours of the expo.
