Killeen police are investigating a shooting incident in the early morning hours Saturday that injured four people, the department said in a Facebook post.
Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers went to a nightclub in the 300 block of South Second Street in reference to a shooting victim.
“Upon the officers arrival, they located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Facebook post said.
Three people were taken by helicopter in critical condition. A fourth person had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information or videos of the shooting should contact police at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).
