Four people — including one from Fort Cavazos — were arrested following an online predator sting, Killeen police reported Tuesday.
The sting, titled “Operation Save Our Youth,” was conducted jointly by the Killeen Police Department and the Department of Public Safety to target online predators, police said in Tuesday’s news release.
The four men, who were all charged with solicitation of a minor, according to police, were:
- 32-year-old John Alexander Caruth of Killeen. Bell County Jail listed him with a Copperas Cove address.
- 22-year-old Stephan McArthur Wilson of Fort Cavazos
- 23-year-old Nirajan Oli of California
- 52-year-old Allen Julius Sistrunk Jr. of Harker Heights
“The goal of the operation was to decrease the number of cases received for minors being exploited and victimized by adults while using internet applications,” the release said. “The department took a proactive approach to prevent any more juveniles from being victims of sexual assault or potentially being a victim of human trafficking.”
The Killeen Police Department is urging parents to be cautious of social media apps and to monitor their children’s online activity.
