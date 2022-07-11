Four public hearings are scheduled for the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday, including one in which a developer is requesting rezoning property in west Killeen to build homes.
JOF Developers plans to create several lots in the 5600 block of Creek Creek Road, near Golden Gate Drive, according to city documents.
“The applicant intends to replat a few lots in McGregor Estates and extend a cul-de-sac into this area (for) about nine residential lots. This property is designated as general residential on the Future Land Use Map of the comprehensive plan,” the documents show.
The general residential designation encourages the development of residential properties “as a primary focus and parks and public spaces,” according to city ordinance.
The other three hearings involve:
Consider an ordinance request by Turley & Associates to rezone about 0.27 acres in the 500 block of Conder Street for residential housing.
Consider an ordinance request to rezone about 5.3 acres near North W.S. Young Drive to develop a 108-unit apartment community for seniors 55 and older.
Consider an ordinance amendment to provide emergency and other housing for people experiencing homelessness.
The council meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, followed by a workshop.
