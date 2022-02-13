Incumbent David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, will be facing off against three other Republican challengers for the District 68 seat in the Texas State House of Representatives. There are no Democrats vying for the House seat the March 1 primary election.
While Lampasas County is not yet in District 68, it will be joining the district starting Jan. 10, 2023, due to the redistricting process that took place last year because of the 2020 Census. Other counties in the redrawn district, which extends from Lampasas County north to the Oklahoma border, will be: Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton and Young.
Three of the issues that Spiller said he will be running on will be border security, property tax relief and election integrity.
While District 68 may not be near the border, Spiller considers it to be important to the rural district.
“HD 68 may not be on the border, but border security is the greatest threat to our district, our state and our country. It affects education, health care, law enforcement and infrastructure. I am doing everything I can to address border security,” Spiller said.
Spiller said he worked on a bill that addresses border security and criminal punishment and prosecution for those who come in illegally.
Gary W. Franklin, a Lampasas resident who is running against Spiller, shares some of the same view points when it comes to border security.
“I spent three years with Joint Task Force Six (now Joint Task Force North) where I was actively engaged in counter drug/counter terrorism. It was a mess then and it is worse now,” Franklin said. The other two issues that Franklin is running on is standardized testing and there being too many of he what he calls “professional politicians” in Austin.
Why Franklin believes that he is the best candidate is due to his time in the military and his time living in the district.
“I spent 22 years in the U.S. Army, starting as a Private First Class and retiring as a Lt. Colonel,” he said in an email to the Herald.
“As everyone knows, in the Army, you choose neither your boss nor your subordinates,” Franklin said, “I have demonstrated ability to work with anyone at any time to solve real-world problems. I have lived in all parts of this geographically expansive district — Lampasas, Brownwood and Graham and understand that it is culturally very similar but economically quite diverse.”
Another candidate for the House District 68 seat, Mark Middleton said that he’s running on the issues of eliminating property tax, medical freedom and protecting children from Marxist indoctrinations and gender modification.
Why Middleton believes he is the best candidate is because he considers himself a true conservative.
“I’m not just talk. I will go to bat against the establishment swap in Austin to get the Republican Party of Texas platform passed. I will represent all of HD68 not the PACs and Special Intrest/lobbyist in Austin,” Middleton said.
While candidate Craig Carter was not available for comment, on his website some of his listed top priority issues include: Defending the 2nd Amendment, border security and protecting historical monuments.
Quoted from his website, Carter said: “We have a lot of career politicians in local government, but not nearly enough blue collar leaders committed to doing the heavy lifting for middle class families. That’s why I am running — to bring a working man’s approach to our state government.”
