Guest speaker of the Military Relations Council & AUSA Luncheon and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Futures Command Gen. James E. Rainey delivers a message on the importance of serving the country in other ways than enlisting on July 19.
Walter Lanier | Herald
Central Texas College hosted a Military Relations Council & AUSA Luncheon at Anderson Hall on Wednesday afternoon with over 80 people in attendance.
Around 90 residents and local leaders gathered for a luncheon on Wednesday hosted by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Military Relations Council and the Central Texas chapter of Association of the United States Army to learn more about the Austin-based Army Futures Command, which is tasked with modernizing the Army.
The keynote speaker at Wednesday’s luncheon was Gen. James E. Rainey, the top leader of Army Futures Command, also known as AFC.
A former local resident, Rainey told the crowd gathered at Central Texas College’s Anderson Hall that he was glad to be back in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.
“This is my home, you never have to conceive me to come back here,” he said.
“Our job is to transform the Army. My responsibility is to make sure the Army has the best equipment, the best training, the best education and doctrine and that we stay that way.”
Rainey explained a bit of what the AFC does and how his unit helps both the community and the military.
“The two words I’ll leave you with is to inspire and hire. If you come across a young man or woman please take the time to inspire them to serve. Not just in the Army but in day to day life,” he said.
He also added that if a business gets a chance to hire a veteran, that they do it.
“Even if you don’t, take 10 minutes to tell them how to improve.”
Rainey then took questions from the audience about the AFC and how it works.
The four-star general also took questions from the audience and discussed challenges his unit faces as well as his favorite part of the job.
Jim Yeonopolus, the chancellor of CTC, said he really enjoyed Rainey’s speech.
“One takeaway I got from the speech was the innovation they are bringing to the Army and how that is going to play out for the educational institutions,” Yeonopolus said. “It was really inspiring the way he talked about how that innovation is going to work together.”
Dominion Energy and First National Bank Texas sponsored the event.
“We are all about the innovation they are pushing. We are doing the same thing in the energy world,” said Kevin Mann with Dominion Energy. “Gen. Rainey did a great job explaining what Army Futures Command is doing for our country, for our Army and the innovations that (they) are bringing forward in support of our nation.”
Members of the Killeen council and Workforce Solutions also attended the luncheon.
