Around 90 residents and local leaders gathered for a luncheon on Wednesday hosted by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Military Relations Council and the Central Texas chapter of Association of the United States Army to learn more about the Austin-based Army Futures Command, which is tasked with modernizing the Army.

The keynote speaker at Wednesday’s luncheon was Gen. James E. Rainey, the top leader of Army Futures Command, also known as AFC.

Chamber Lunch -6.jpg

Guest speaker of the Military Relations Council & AUSA Luncheon and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Futures Command Gen. James E. Rainey delivers a message on the importance of serving the country in other ways than enlisting on July 19.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

[yawn]

Report Add Reply
Cutup666

So the people paid the army to have this lunch and get told more the stupid DEI training that's ruining the military.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.