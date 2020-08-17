40% chance of rain slated for today

Killeen-area residents could see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. this afternoon.
“Basically we are seeing surface heating with a combination of a cold front,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “The cold front and the lift will be driving the whole thing and can cause the showers and storms in the area to form.”
Despite the forecast of rain the drought conditions for Bell County are in the severe category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County is now in the moderately dry category while, Lampasas County has a mix of abnormally dry and moderately dry conditions. Last year at this time, Coryell was not experiencing any drought-like conditions, while Bell was experiencing abnormally dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing a mix of abnormally and moderately dry conditions.
The lake levels in the area are dropping as Belton Lake has a reading of 591.82 feet which is 2.18 feet below the normal elevation, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 619.81 feet which is 2.19 feet below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast will be partly sunny, with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 101. Monday night’s forecast has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 75.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 101, Low near 73.
Thursday: High near 100, Low around 75.
Friday: High near 100, Low around 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.