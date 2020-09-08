Killeen-area residents could see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 88 and south winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m., cloudy skies, with a low around 73, and southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast has an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m., a high near 82. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday night will have a 70% chance of showers thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 64.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 75, low around 66
Friday: High near 85, low around 69
Saturday: High near 88, low around 70
