Killeen-area residents could expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and a 10% chance in the evening.
“A couple of different things are causing it to rain,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “There’s a weak cold front that has combined with residual moisture that is coming back into the area which will cause the rain. The best chances are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and most likely will see less than a tenth of an inch but not everyone will see it.”
Today’s forecast will be partly sunny, with a high near 98. Tonight’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. and heat index values as high as 103. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 78.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 103, low around 77.
Thursday: High near 102, low around 76
Friday: High near 100, low around 76
