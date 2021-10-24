Warm, humid weather is expected next week — until Tuesday.
According to David Bonnette, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Tuesday will bring with it a line of storms, carried on the back of a cold front that will drop the area from Monday’s 91 degree high to a low of 64 degrees Tuesday night, and a low of 55 degrees Wednesday night.
Highs are expected to drop rapidly, from the 86 degree high of Tuesday to the 76 of Wednesday.
“If it’s trash day, make sure you take your bin in, make sure that you have any loose objects tied down,” Bennette said.
Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday.
The storms are the result of a strong low pressure system from the east coast, and carry with them the chance for hail, Bennette said.
Additionally, there is a small chance that Wednesday’s storms may produce “spin-up tornadoes,” which are relatively weak, short-lived tornadoes that pose a mild risk to property. It is not recommended to stand in the middle of a “spin-up tornado.”
Danger aside, the storms are set to put Killeen largely back on track in terms of yearly averages. October, usually a month awash with drizzles and flash storms, has been largely dry. However, Bennette explained, the few weather systems Killeen has experienced this month have pushed the area above its average of 2 inches of rain to 2.59.
Bennette recommended that anyone planning outdoor events ensure adequate preperation, as high winds and heavy rains may complicate activities.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.