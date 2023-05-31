A single-vehicle accident that caused the temporary closure of lanes on Stan Schlueter Loop Tuesday resulted in a fatality, police said Wednesday, as a 41-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Killeen police said in a news release Wednesday that the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block West Stan Schlueter Loop.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Lexus NX 350 was traveling westbound on West Stan Schlueter Loop at a high rate of speed,” police said in the release. “The driver lost control of the vehicle, off the roadway, striking landscape fixtures causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was found not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.”
The woman, identified as Amanda Elizabeth Love, was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition.
Police said Love succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman.
