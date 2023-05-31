accident

A single-vehicle accident in Killeen Tuesday resulted in a fatality.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

A single-vehicle accident that caused the temporary closure of lanes on Stan Schlueter Loop Tuesday resulted in a fatality, police said Wednesday, as a 41-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Killeen police said in a news release Wednesday that the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block West Stan Schlueter Loop.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.