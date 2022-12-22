A woman is dead after being fatally shot early Thursday morning, police said.
Killeen police responded to a call of a gunshot victim around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue, police said in a news release.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A woman is dead after being fatally shot early Thursday morning, police said.
Killeen police responded to a call of a gunshot victim around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue, police said in a news release.
The woman, identified as 47-year-old Kila Nanette Spencer, was found in an “unfenced backyard of a residence,” police said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced Spencer dead at 3:26 a.m. Thursday. No arrests have been made, police said.
This is the 20th homicide in the city this year, according to police.
Anyone with information of the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The incident is still under investigation.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.