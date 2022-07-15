Just days after two high-ranking Killeen city staff members resigned, Executive Director of Recreation Joe Brown did the same.
“We can confirm his resignation,” said Janell Ford, executive director of communications, in an email.
Brown’s resignation announcement follows that of Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke on July 5 and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich on June 30. The city attorney also retired in June, and took a job at Central Texas College.
"I have truly enjoyed the relationships built here within our department, the community and fellow employees," Brown said in his resignation letter. "I have worked here with one sole purpose in mind, which was to create, develop and bolster the quality of life environment within the city of Killeen."
The Killeen Daily Herald in an email asked the seven City Council members and the mayor to respond to the three resignations that followed former City Attorney Traci Briggs’ resignation in June. By deadline, only Mayor Pro-tem Michael Wilkerson responded.
“I spoke directly to two of the four directors,” he said. “One director explained that they were leaving to take position that was geographically closer to where they and their family wanted to be. The other explained that they will receive higher pay than we currently offer. I understand and accept both of these reasons.”
Brown has been with the city for just over three years. His annual salary is $131,599.52.
A temporary replacement has been chosen to succeed Aldrich while officials search for a candidate to fill the the city secretary’s role permanently. She has been with the city for 19 years, with an annual salary of $71,806.18.
Locke resigned after seven years with Killeen. His annual salary is $155,339.18, and his replacement will be found through an executive search form, Ford said.
“As a former soldier, I’m used to multiple great teammates leaving from an organization — sometimes at the same time,” Wilkerson said. “While we hated to see experienced staff leave because of their personal contributions and personality, the organization kept operating effectively with new teammates that shared their level of dedication, care and professionalism. I’m sure that will be the case here.”
The resignations of Locke and Aldrich, neither of whom provided reasons for their departures, came less than a month after Briggs retired. Her annual salary was $170,568.11.
On Wednesday, officials were expected to schedule in-person interviews for city attorney finalists, with interviews set for Aug. 1-5. The selected candidate will be “presented” to the Killeen City Council during a workshop on Sept. 13, and again on Sept. 27 during a council meeting.
That person’s first day is scheduled for Oct. 15.
