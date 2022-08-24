Area police department reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft was reported at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Elms Road.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hoot Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Meadow Court.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hooper Street and Lake Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Flynn Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
An assault was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, theft of a firearm was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 25th Street.
Exceeded 72-hour parking limit was reported at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Welfare check was reported at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An assault was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest, agency assist on motion to revoke bond for possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An arrest, agency assist for motion to revoke for assault, family violence, previous conviction was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
An arrest for warrant for theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving with invalid license, without financial responsibility was reported at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Criminal trespassing, theft was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Porter Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime.
