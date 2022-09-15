Five businesses received awards and two people were given first-time honors on Thursday during the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership banquet.
“I have had the pleasure of serving on the board of directors for the past seven years,” incoming Chair Amy Millsap said. “The chamber is composed of several business councils. The ideas that people who populate these councils can work with our staff … to help advance the mission of the chamber as a whole.”
Millsap announced that the Welcome Council Member of the Year is Jonathan Schaefer of Fortress Insurance Group. That award is given to a Welcome Council volunteer “who has shown exceptional initiative and dedication to the organization” and “has actively participated in Welcome Council events, mentored new chamber members and served as a model representative of the chamber.
Angela Matthews of the Killeen Police Department was named the Greater Killeen Young Professional of the Year. The Greater Killeen Young Professionals was formed to give young professionals access to events and programs “that would allow them to grow professionally and help grow the community.”
The KISD Education Foundation was named the Non-Profit of the Year, given to a not-for-profit member “that has a positive impact on the area and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Jackson, Todd, & Lambert Law Firm received the Small Business of the Year Award. It is “earned by a chamber member business with fewer than 50 employees (that) has contributed greatly to programs and events benefiting the chamber and the community.”
Heights Lumber and Supply was named the Large Business of the Year, “given to a Killeen-area business with more than 50 employees. This business should have a sustained positive impact on the area and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.”
Killeen police Officer Kyle Moore received the Community Hero Award, created to recognize “the great resiliency and exceptional acts of heroism that occurred during 2020 and 2021. This award is given for outstanding community servanthood.”
The Roy J. Smith Award was given to businesswoman and community philanthropist Sandra Skinner, for “outstanding community leadership by extraordinary people. Our community was blessed with the leadership efforts and outstanding contributions of the late Roy J. Smith.”
As the keynote speaker, Lt. Gen. Thomas Todd, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command, told a crowd of about 300 that headquarters in Austin is hyper-focused on developing technology for a different fighting force.
“My path to this type of career … into research and development is for all, at the end of the day, those sons and daughters who serve,” Todd said. “Today, we have what are called the 31 named systems that Army Futures Command and the Army dedicated itself to achieving. We have to look at what could be and make sure we have the right tools and plans in place to deter and defeat, obviously, our adversaries.”
Todd said he began his career in the Army in 1990.
“I became a maintenance officer right away. It was the path that, really, the Army chose of me, I didn’t choose it. The Army Futures Command is the operational architect of the future Army. We are focused on developing concepts, future force designs and requirements for future capabilities. Army Futures Command was chartered to help transform the Army as it modernizes.”
Banquet sponsors include Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, Rock Springs, VeraBank, First Texas Bank, Toyota of Killeen, Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Parsons Roofing, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, CenTex Technologies, AdventHealth Central Texas and Baylor Scott & White Health.
