After some brief showers Saturday, Killeen-area residents could expect to see a 50% chance of rainfall this morning mainly after 10 a.m. and rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.
Today’s forecast will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 91, heat index values as high as 98 and east southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Tonight the chances of rain will drop to 20% before 1 a.m. and the forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and east southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.
Monday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, with a high near 92 and southeast winds around 5 mph. Monday night’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 93, low around 75.
Wednesday: High near 93, low around 76.
Thursday: High near 96, low around 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.