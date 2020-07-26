Killeen-area residents could expect to see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area after 1 p.m. today.
New rainfall amounts are predicted to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
“The total rainfall for Saturday was 0.9 inches,” said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The rainfall for this afternoon will be similar to Saturday with the chance of showers and thunderstorms but it is a hit or miss and nothing really widespread to the area.”
The rainfall was welcomed as four grass fires along the highway between west Killeen and Harker Heights started on Saturday shortly after 11 a.m.
“I believe it helped with fire conditions,” said Clayton Brooks, a Killeen Fire Department battalion fire chief. “The fire dangers are still too high because of the accumulation of hot, dry days but the rainfall was not enough to lessen them.”
Today’s forecast will be partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind around 10 mph. Tonight’s forecast will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and east southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, with a high near 93, heat index values as high as 98 and calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday night’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 94, Low around 76
Wednesday: High near 97, Low around 77
Thursday: High near 97, Low around 77
