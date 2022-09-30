Marco A. Gonzalez

Marco A. Gonzalez

 Courtesy Photo

Harker Heights officials have identified the man accused of trying to lure a girl into his car earlier this week.

After being taken directly to Bell County Jail Wednesday, the district attorney’s office returned a complaint of kidnapping against 28-year-old Harker Heights man Marco A. Gonzalez. Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Gonzalez and set the bond at $500,000, Harker Heights police announced Friday afternoon.

