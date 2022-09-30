Harker Heights officials have identified the man accused of trying to lure a girl into his car earlier this week.
After being taken directly to Bell County Jail Wednesday, the district attorney’s office returned a complaint of kidnapping against 28-year-old Harker Heights man Marco A. Gonzalez. Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Gonzalez and set the bond at $500,000, Harker Heights police announced Friday afternoon.
The Herald was unable to obtain a copy of the police affidavit Friday evening, but in a phone call, Coleman called the case “a parent’s worst nightmare.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Gonzalez allegedly lured the Harker Heights Elementary School student into his car about a half-mile from the school.
Police said two adults nearby thwarted Gonzalez’s abduction attempt and retrieved the girl from his car.
The attempted abduction happened near the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in Harker Heights shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release from Heights police.
“I’m not sure what the bystanders saw to alert them that there was something just not right but we are extremely thankful,” said Jerry Bark, Heights spokesman and assistant city manager, in an email Thursday.
In a letter to parents, Harker Heights Elementary School Principal Natalie Kirshner said the Heights Elementary student “was approached by an alleged stranger and lured into their vehicle. Thankfully two other adults witnessed the exchange and quickly stepped in, safely recovering the student, and calling Harker Heights Police.”
Kirshner encouraged parents to remain vigilant, and said Killeen ISD police will have an increased presence on the Heights Elementary campus.
“Please help us in remaining vigilant in protecting all of our students. In addition to contacting police, parents and students can anonymously report any safety concern online www.KISDisSafe.com,” Kirshner wrote.
