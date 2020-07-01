The Killeen-Temple market is one of 137 new markets to get AT&T 5G capabilities.
The 5G service is now available in 355 markets, serving 179 million people across the United States, according to a press release from Ross Communications in Austin.
Some 5G capable devices include: The Samsung A71 5G (available in stores on July 10); Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Note10+ 5G, S20, S20+ 5G and the S20 Ultra; and the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. The NETGEAR Nighthawk® 5G Mobile Hotspot is currently available for business customers.
“While many of us have been working from home for the past three months, AT&T’s network team continued to build and test our network so that we could emerge from this season with stronger, broader 5G coverage for our customers across the country. Whether it’s getting you back to work, back to school, or back to play, we’ve got you covered with the fastest wireless speeds in the nation,” Chris Sambar, the executive vice president of technology operations at AT&T, said.
