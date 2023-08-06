It’s that time of year again—for the Battle of the Badges—a good-hearted competition between the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Fire Department.
In a partnership with Carter BloodCare, each of Killeen’s dedicated public servants will solicit “votes” and blood donations as the two departments meet up Aug. 24. The first two years of the competition the police department claimed victory, but, for the last two years, the fire department has walked away on top.
Last year, in addition to braggin’ rights, Fire Chief James Kubinski received free truck washes. No one is certain if there is more at stake this year.
The blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen I.S.D. Pratt Learning & Leadership Center at 505 E. Jasper Rd.
The public is invited to donate blood, then cast their ballot for either department. The police and fire departments will also have giveaways, music and refreshments.
Blood donors can scan the QR code on the flyer or visit https://bit.ly/CBloodBB to schedule an appointment. Limited walk-ups will be accepted.
