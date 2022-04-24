In less than two weeks, voters will elect three Killeen Independent School District school board members to represent their interests and oversee a nearly half-a-billion-dollar budget.
The board members elected on May 7 will be tasked with overseeing the working conditions of more than 6,000 employees, an unprecedented teacher shortage, the education of more than 40,000 students, the pandemic learning loss recovery, the next bond election and other issues.
May school board elections are typically decided by less than 10% of Harker Heights, Killeen and Nolanville registered voters. Historically, fewer than 7,000 residents decide the outcome of Killeen ISD school board elections.
Two longtime incumbent school board members, Corbett Lawler and Shelley Wells, are not running for election again this May, paving the way for at least two newcomers to the Killeen school board.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, is running against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, for Wells’ Place 1 seat she’s held since 2007. Adams is a retired educator and former principal and Dreher is an orthopedic surgeon.
The KISD board Place 1 seat was last won by Wells in 2019 with 1,748 votes.
Incumbent KISD board Vice President Susan Jones, of Belton, is running against David Jones, of Harker Heights, for her Place 2 seat. Susan Jones is a mortgage loan officer manager and former Bell County Appraisal District board member, and David Jones is a pastor of Pioneers Crisis Ministries.
Susan Jones was first elected to the KISD Board of Trustees in May 2011 and is serving her fourth term.
David Jones ran against Susan Jones previously in 2019 — Susan Jones won that election with 1,807 votes.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is up against Oliver Mintz, also of Killeen, for Lawler’s Place 3 seat he’s held since 2011.
Barr listed her occupation as “operations” on her school board filing application. According to her LinkedIn account, Barr is currently the vice president of Administration and Finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Mintz, according to his candidate application, is listed as an attorney and consultant.
In 2019, incumbent Lawler was reelected to his Place 3 seat with 1,421 votes cast in his favor.
The highest KISD election turnout in recent years was during the November 2018 bond election when 9% of registered voters hit the polls.
Early voting begins Monday.
