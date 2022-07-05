Fire crews were still on the scene Tuesday of a wildfire near Florence, about 25 miles south of Killeen. As of 1 p.m. the total acreage reported by Texas A&M University Forest Service had grown to 600 acres, officials said.
“Our reports indicate the fire is 80% contained,” said Weldon Dent, a program specialist with the forest service.
“We have enlisted resources from several area agencies.”
He confirmed that the Los Diablos 20-person hand crew from the National Park Service near Big Bend was requested for the next 24-hour operational period. He also confirmed there are more than 40 personnel assigned to the fire, along with aircraft.
According to the forest service, the blaze started as a structure fire near Pecan Branch around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. By 6:45 p.m. that night, communication personnel at the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified the fire had reached the DPS training grounds on County Road 240, near Florence.
On Monday morning, officials said the fire burned about 180 acres, but by midday Tuesday, Dent said about 600 acres had burned.
Dent was very concerned about private drones flying near the fire.
He said officials had to shut down a drop Saturday in the early stages of their efforts, due to an unauthorized drone flying in the area.
“Unmanned Aircraft Systems or drones flown in an area over or near a wildfire are not permitted. They can stop our firefighting efforts by air completely,” Dent said. “When you fly, we can’t.”
Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly drones over or near wildfires. Unauthorized drone flights pose serious risks to firefighter and public safety and the effectiveness of wildfire suppression operations.
