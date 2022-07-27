A 66-year-old man died in a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Officials stated that a 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Larry Carroll Derwacter, of Lometa, was travelling eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 580 west of Lampasas at around 3 a.m. when he failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway, and collided with a tree.
