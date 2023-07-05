Central Texas folks of African descent are ready to showcase their cultures July 23 when the annual Taste of Africa returns to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The event, sponsored by IMPAC Outreach, is scheduled to go from noon to 6 p.m. July 23 at the conference center,
“This family centered celebration of African cultures will explore tantalizing tastes, vibrant fabrics and fashions, exotic jewels, handcrafted art, vibrant sounds, breathtaking dancing movement, and other acts to show the audience an authentic cultural display,” the organization said in a news release.
One attendee will be randomly selected to receive an “African cultural makeover.”
All other attendees are encouraged to wear and showcase traditional African dress if they have some, according to the organization.
Organizers expect the event will attract 1,000 people, and 100% of proceeds are donated to IMPAC Outreach, which is a local nonprofit that prepares new developmental programming for youth in Central Texas.
The event is supported, in part, by funds from the city of Killeen, municipal hotel occupancy tax revenues and other funding sources as stated in the contract.
Last August, the Killeen City Council awarded $46,691 to IMPAC Outreach as part of nearly $260,000 in Killeen Arts Commission grant money approved in 2022. IMPAC Outreach organizes multiple event
IMPAC Outreach also organized the African American art show and Black college in Killeen in February, and the Killeen Poetry Slam held last summer.
There is also still time for vendors to register for the event. The booth fee is $125, according to the organization.
