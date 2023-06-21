Following a workshop meeting this week, Killeen City Council plans to vote at next Tuesday’s meeting to execute a $5 million agreement for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration for upgrades and renovation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The grant will be combined with more than $2 million from the Killeen Aviation Department’s Customer Facility Charge for a total of $7.1 million for renovations and upgrades.
City officials want to use the money to add solar panels and LED lighting to the city-run airport,
“Project includes retrofitting the entire airport campus with energy efficient LED lighting as well as solar integrated covered parking in our car rental parking area and a portion of our short-term parking lot,” according to the presentation. “A covered canopy from the terminal to the Car Rental area will also be added.”
The project decreases the operational expenses by lowering energy usage, increases resiliency, reduces the airport’s carbon footprint, and provides an upgrade to the customer experience by providing covered parking options,
The federal funding comes from the federal Airport Terminal Program (ATP), which makes grants available for aging infrastructure of the nation’s airports,
Killeen’s $5 million grant is part of $968 million available in fiscal year 2023.
Director of Aviation Mike Wilson at Tuesday’s meeting went through a detailed slide presentation before the council and waited for questions from its members.
“We have no questions at this time,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “Thank you for your hard work in bringing this grant opportunity to Killeen and for the good working relationship you and your staff have with Fort Cavazos.”
The 32-page agreement is ready for signatures following approval at the next regular council meeting.
