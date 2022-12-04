Killeen firefighters rescued one dog from an unoccupied structure fire Saturday afternoon.
The Herald received a news release about the fire Sunday morning from the City of Killeen detailing the incident.
Neighbors in the 1200 block of North W.S. Young Drive called police around 3:25 p.m. Saturday to say they saw smoke coming from the roof of a one-story home.
The Killeen Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire within four minutes of dispatch, according to the news release.
KFD dispatched three fire engines, one tower ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck and two ambulances to the scene.
In the news release, city officials said no one was at home at the time of the fire, but they did rescue a dog that was inside.
“The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, but the home has been deemed uninhabitable. There were no injuries and the dog is okay,” according to the release.
Officials with the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management were also on scene and put the seven citizens who lived in the home in contact with the American Red Cross to assist with temporary accommodations.
“The fire has been determined as accidental in nature and the cause of the fire is under investigation by personnel from the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office,” the release said.
