Killeen-area residents can expect cooler temperatures in the forecast and a 70% chance of rain today with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday’s forecast calls showers and possible thunderstorms before 1 p.m., cloudy skies, then gradually becoming mostly sunny skies, with a high near 55, northwest winds around 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 43, west winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 62, breezy with a west northwest winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday night’s forecast will be mostly clear, with a low around 43, north northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 64, Low around 43
Saturday: High near 72, Low around 48
Sunday: High near 74, Low around 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.