WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-area residents can expect cooler temperatures in the forecast and a 70% chance of rain today with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast calls showers and possible thunderstorms before 1 p.m., cloudy skies, then gradually becoming mostly sunny skies, with a high near 55, northwest winds around 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 43, west winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 62, breezy with a west northwest winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday night’s forecast will be mostly clear, with a low around 43, north northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

The forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: High near 64, Low around 43

Saturday: High near 72, Low around 48

Sunday: High near 74, Low around 47

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.