Killeen-area residents can expect a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms with rainfall amounts between three-quarters of an inch and an inch today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 99. Tonight’s forecast will be mostly cloudy and low around 74.
Thursday’s forecast will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies and a high near 91. Thursday night will have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms partly cloudy skies and a low around 74.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 91, Low around 73.
Saturday: High near 90, Low around 72.
Sunday: High near 93, Low around 72.
